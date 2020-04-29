Soldiers who attended prohibited gathering to be reinstated

On the eve of Independence Day, following the recommendation of the head of the Communications and Cyber Defense Division, the IDF Chief of Staff decided to scale back the punishment given to soldiers of the Communications division who violated orders prohibiting gatherings on Seder night, the first night of Passover.

About two weeks ago, the soldiers - who had been removed from their positions following their infractions - wrote a letter of apology and asked to be reinstated. They are now set to return to their posts.