|
21:57
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
Gov't considering opening higher grades in haredi schools
The National Security Council and the Interior Ministry are considering suggesting that the government reopen classes for the higher grades in haredi neighborhoods which have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus, Kan News reports.
The model the NSC is using predicts that it would be advisable in these areas that preschool and the younger elementary grades remain closed for the time being, unlike the plan for the rest of the country, and that instead, grades six to eight inclusive should open.
Last Briefs