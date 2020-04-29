|
Aryeh Deri: Why no Sephardim among the Israel Prize winners?
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has leveled criticism at the fact that among the ten winners of the Israel Prize, awarded annually in various fields, not one person was from the Sephardi community.
"Ten winners of the Israel Prize were chosen to be honored on Independence Day, and not one Sephardi - nor one Arab - was found worthy?" he wrote on Twitter. "It's a shame that we haven't made any progress on this issue."
