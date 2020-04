21:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Man injured in motorcycle accident in Petah Tikva A young man in his twenties has sustained moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident in Petah Tikva. MDA responders and United Hatzalah volunteers provided him with first aid and he was transported to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs