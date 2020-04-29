Dr. Fauci: 'Proven that a drug can block this virus'

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said today that data from a coronavirus drug trial testing the drug remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, showed "quite good news," CNBC reports.

Dr. Fauci addressed reporters at the White House, and noted that the trial data showed a "clear-cut positive effect in diminishing time to recover," adding that it seemed to have reduced the median recovery time from 15 to 11 days as compared to the placebo group. He cautioned, however, that the benefit to the mortality rate "has not yet reached statistical significance."

All the same, "What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus," he said.