|
20:42
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
Gov't mulling further loosening of lockdown next week
The government is considering a further loosening of lockdown restrictions starting next week, Kan News reports.
According to the report, among the items being considered are the cancellation of the order requiring people to keep within a 100-meter radius of their homes when going out on non-essential excursions; the opening of open-air markets and indoor malls to a limited degree; the opening of vacation homes and hotels; and the opening of cinemas subject to strict regulations.
Last Briefs