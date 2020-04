20:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Strict lockdown ends, country getting back to normal At 8 o'clock this evening, the strict lockdown for Independence Day ended. From tomorrow, restrictions on trade and movement will be significantly relaxed, with most shops allowed to open, most sports activities resuming in the coming days, and schools resuming classes next week from preschool through third grade. ► ◄ Last Briefs