1,397 citations & 1,722 warnings issued on Independence Day

Israel Police issued 21 citations during Independence Day, for refusal to disperse from unlawful gatherings. 137 citations were issued to people who were found illegally beyond their place of residence.

In all, 1,397 citations were issued throughout the day's lockdown, by far the greatest number issued in the space of one day since the government announced emergency regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus. In addition, 1,722 warnings were given - all of them for not wearing a face mask, even though the government decided last week that warnings would no longer be given and that people found not wearing a mask in a public space would be fined 200 shekels for a first offence.

So far, from when the government first imposed lockdown regulations, 53,582 citations have been issued in total.