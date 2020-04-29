'We are all Jews, but we need to find common ground' says Rabbi Ariel

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel spoke earlier today at the Israel Prize ceremony after winning the prize for Torah literature. Among other questions, he was asked to define what he considered to be the main problems facing Israeli society today.

"There are many tensions within Israeli society," he said. "I would categorize them as problems of identity, even though we are all Jews. We need to find common ground - ways in which we can promote the Land of Israel, the Jewish People, and the State of Israel, in order to bring the world to its perfection (tikkun ha'olam)."