19:40
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
Holon resident arrested for murder of wife
The Tel Aviv District Court has extended the arrest of Mandapru Al-Aza, a resident of Holon who is accused of having killed his wife yesterday.
After ordering his arrest to be extended by ten days, the judge said, "This was an extremely cruel murder that was committed in full view of young children. Furthermore, the suspect was only released a month and a half ago, after serving time for a different offence committed against his wife."
