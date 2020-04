18:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 NYC Mayor de Blasio: Remarks were 'tough love' Read more Bill de Blasio says 'he spoke out of passion' after being accused of singling out Jews for failing to observe social distancing rules. ► ◄ Last Briefs