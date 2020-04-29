Bill de Blasio apologizes - says it was 'tough love'

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio has apologized to the Jewish community after being criticized from all quarters due to his singling-out of Jews for condemnation for failing to fully observe social distancing rules at a funeral yesterday in Williamsburg.

"I spoke last night out of passion," the mayor said of his Twitter comments about the incident. "I could not believe my eyes, it was deeply deeply distressing.

"I regret if the way I spoke in any way gave people [that] feeling ... But it was tough love.

"Members of the jewish community were putting each other in danger and putting our police officers in danger."