18:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Raoul Wallenberg-signed 'Schutz-Pass' document up for auction Read more Rare Schutz-Pass associated document with a Raoul Wallenberg signature will be auctioned by Boston-based auction. ► ◄ Last Briefs