'Schutz-pass' signed by Raoul Wallenberg to be auctioned in Boston

Boston auction house RR Auction is planning to sell a unique "schutz-pass" document signed by Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews by issuing them with these "protective passports" that enabled them to remain unmolested in Budapest while the Nazis and their henchmen murdered Hungary's Jews.

The one-page document is written in Hungarian and signed "R. Wallenberg," and dated September 28, 1944. It attests that "...the above-named person must be considered a Swedish citizen. The Legation kindly requests that the above-named individual be exempt from wearing the distinguishing symbol..." i.e. the yellow star.

RR Auction estimates the document will fetch around $10 thousand.