17:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Yeshivas to reopen? Not in some hasidic circles Read more Despite plan allowing yeshivas to reopen, some hasidic groups have instructed their communities to continue distance learning.