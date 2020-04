17:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 19-year-old injured after falling from horse A 19-year-old youth has sustained moderate injuries after falling from a horse near Abu Ghosh. MDA responders and United Hatzalah volunteers arrived at the scene to provide first aid, and the youth was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem for treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs