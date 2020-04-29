17:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 MK Tzachi Hanegbi speaks with European Jewish leaders Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) spoke today via Zoom to European Jewish community leaders. "Like all of us, they are isolated, worried, but today, they are rejoicing together with us," Hanegbi wrote on Facebook. "Some of these Jewish communities have suffered tremendous tragedies; some are suffering from anti-Semitism; and all of them - like here in Israel - are in severe financial crisis. We had a long conversation, wishing each other 'Am Yisrael Chai' from the bottom of our hearts. Even during these difficult days, our people, our nation, give each other a blessing for freedom and courage." ► ◄ Last Briefs