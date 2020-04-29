Visit your grandmother via crane - only in Holland

A young Dutch man unable to visit his 91-year-old grandmother in her nursing home due to coronavirus restrictions came up with a novel idea: He called a crane company to lift him up outside her window.

JTA reported that Timo Haaker called Dutch company Riwal, which offered its services for free. Riwal ended up lifting 12 relatives to the third floor of the nursing home, one at a time, to greet the elderly lady.

"It made her super happy," Haaker said. "It filled her with new energy."

Riwal is owned by Israeli-Dutch businessman Doron Livnat.