Amsterdam Jewish nursing home lost more than 20% of residents to virus

A Jewish nursing home in Amsterdam, Holland, has lost more than 20% of its residents to coronavirus, JTA reports. Beth Shalom's manager, Madelon Bino, said, "We don't know how the virus was introduced," admitting that "there were people walking in, going out."

Forty percent of the home's staff have also contracted the virus, making it necessary to recruit volunteers to cover for their absence.

Beth Shalom is now in lockdown, but for many residents, it came too late. Some of the virus's victims were Holocaust survivors. Another care home, Visser House, locked down three weeks before Beth Shalom, JTA reports - and it has had no infections to date.