|
16:42
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
PM Netanyahu congratulates Ruth Cohen, Tanach Quiz winner
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has congratulated Ruth Cohen, winner of the International Tanach Quiz for youth that was held today.
"I congratulate the winner of the International Tanach Quiz for youth, Ruth Cohen," Netanyahu said, adding that, "the last time a girl won the quiz was in 2010, when Or Asuel won - in that year, my son Avner came in third. I wish Ruth continued success in maintaining our traditions."
Last Briefs