NY charity Masbia provides free groceries to widows and children

A Boro Park soup kitchen charity, Masbia, has teamed up with the owner of New Eichler's Judaica Bookstore, Mr. Mordy Getz, to create a new and unique initiative to support families who have lost their main breadwinner to coronavirus, Hamodia reports.

Any recent widow with children can now call a special number and leave a message with Masbia, which will set up a free account for her at a local grocery store until Rosh Hashana.

Mr. Getz told Hamodia, "I am a cancer survivor, who has made it my life's mission to assist ... cancer patients and their families. I came to understand that covering the costs of basic groceries while a parent is ill ... is an often overlooked struggle. I am proud to join my dear friend Alexander Rapaport of the Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, in his mission to provide free groceries to these widows and their children for the immediate future."

Since this initiative went public, Itzy Laub, Chair of Masbia of Queens, has pledged to sponsor all families in the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood.