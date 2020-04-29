JetBlue passengers required to wear face masks from May 4

JetBlue has just become the first major U.S. airline to mandate the wearing of face masks for its passengers, Reuters reports. The new guideline will come into force on May 4.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently recommended that individuals wear face masks in public.

JetBlue passengers will be required to keep their mouths and noses covered with a mask from the time of check-in until deplaning. Flight attendants and other crew members have been required to wear masks since April 17.