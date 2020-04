16:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 6-year-old boy bitten by scorpion, in serious condition A six-year-old boy has been bitten by a yellow scorpion in the Negev region. He has been taken to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva for treatment, where he is listed in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs