Joe Biden to Hillary: 'I wish I was supporting your reelection'

In a livestream conversation, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden told former presidential contender Hillary Clinton that "I wish [I was] ... supporting your reelection for president of the United States. You won the majority of the vote."

He added his opinion that Clinton "would have already been prepared for [the coronavirus epidemic] ... you would have ... kept us from getting in such a dire strait."

For her part, Clinton quipped back that, "I would have read my daily intelligence briefings that were sounding the alarm since January," harking back to accusations that President Trump failed to respond to early warnings about the possible impact of the coronavirus.