|
15:28
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
DM Bennett: 'Grateful for the merit of protecting the Jewish people'
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) sent Independence Day greetings to the citizens of the State of Israel today.
"I wish you all a happy Independence Day, my beloved people," he wrote on Twitter. "I am full of gratitude that throughout my life - in the past and the present - I have had the merit of being able to protect both you and the State, this wonderful state of ours."
Last Briefs