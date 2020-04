14:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Watch police surprise 90-year-old Palmach fighter Yarkon District Police arrived at the home of Palmach fighter from the War of Independence Hasida Pa'il celebrating her 90th birthday on Independence Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs