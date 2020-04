14:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 16-year-old hospitalized in serious condition, 'coronavirus positive' A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in severe condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. In one of the tests the boy underwent found him positive for coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs