14:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Netanyahu congratulates Boris Johnson on birth Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the birth of a son: "Sara and I send our warmest congratulations to PM BorisJohnson and Carrie Symonds on the birth of your son. Wishing him and the people of Britain a healthy and prosperous future."