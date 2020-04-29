|
14:06
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
11-year-old girl recovers from coronavirus; regains full consciousness
There was another improvement in the condition of the 11-year-old girl who was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in serious condition after being infected with coronavirus.
The girl recovered from the virus but was in serious condition due to cardiac injury as a side effect of the disease. Today she is fully conscious and breathing on her own. The girl will remain in the pediatric intensive care unit for the next few days.
Last Briefs