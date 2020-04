13:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch: Abolish closure on neighborhoods Bloch asks the National Security Council and Health Ministry Director to close specific buildings where coronavirus erupted. ► ◄ Last Briefs