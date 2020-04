13:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Yeshivot to resume? Hassidim side with caution Sources in Hasidic communities say that although the Education Ministry will allow a gradual return to school next week, they would prefer to err on the side of caution and continue with remote learning. ► ◄ Last Briefs