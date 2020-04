13:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Rabbi Yaakov Koldetzki dies of coronavirus Rabbi Yaakov Koldetzki, late Rabbi of Bnei Brak, passed away after contracting coronavirus. He was 70-years-old at his passing. ► ◄ Last Briefs