13:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Rabbi Rafi Peretz congratulates Tanach champ Ruth Cohen: Country proud Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz welcomed the World Tanach for Youth Champion, 16-year-old Ruth Cohen of Merkaz Shapira, a student of Ulpana Baharan. "For the first time in 10 years, we have a girl Tanach champ. 16-year-old Ruth Cohen, a sophomore at Ulpana Baharan. Congratulations on winning, you made the country proud,” Peretz said. ► ◄ Last Briefs