13:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Winner of Bible Contest announced: Ruth Cohen, 11th grade Read more Ruth Cohen, 11th grader at Ulpanat Baharan, takes first place in International Bible Contest for Youth. In 2nd place is Moshe Glida'i.