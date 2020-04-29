13:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Gush Etzion council head: Great pride for Gush Etzion, State of Israel Gush Etzion Regional Council Shlomo Ne’eman praised Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion resident Moshe Gleidai who finished second in today’s International Bible Contest saying: “It was a great honor for us that the second place contestant in the International Bible contest is from Gush Etzion, the land of the Bible and its heritage. Moshe demonstrated extensive knowledge throughout the competition and conquered the world with his rich and expansive scholarship, which he got from home. It is our mission and duty to instill in our children our Biblical heritage and love of the Bible for all students in Israel. Moshe, you are a great source of pride for Gush Etzion and the State of Israel!” ► ◄ Last Briefs