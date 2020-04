12:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Education Minister at Tanach Quiz: 'Torah of Israel our cornerstone' "Your impressive proficiency, contestants, expresses a deep affinity and love for the book." - Rabbi Rafi Peretz. ► ◄ Last Briefs