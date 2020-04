12:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Boris Johnson announces 'healthy baby boy' Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announced the birth of "a healthy baby boy" at a London Hospital this morning and both mother and baby are said to be "doing well". ► ◄ Last Briefs