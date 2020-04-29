|
East Jerusalem Parents' Committee decides not to open school on Sunday
The East Jerusalem Parents' Committee decided not to accept the Education Ministry outline, nor to resume school on Sunday.
One of the committee's leaders told Kan News that the decision was made because it was not yet clear to them how to protect teachers and students to prevent contagion, and because they did not know the extent of the city's morbidity due to lack of testing.
