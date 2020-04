10:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 15,782 coronavirus diagnosed in Israel, 7,641 still infected 15,782 coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Israel, 7,641 are still infected. The death toll from coronavirus rose to 212. Of the hospitalized patients, 91 are assisted breathing. 7,929 Israelis recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs