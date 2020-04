10:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 4 Shaab Arabs arrested; suspicion of setting fire to senior councilman Four residents of Shaab in the north have been arrested by police on suspicion of setting fire to a senior local council worker. No casualties were reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs