Forecast: Significant drop in temperatures, mainly mountains, inland

The weather today will be partly cloudy, with a marked drop in temperatures mainly in the mountains and inland. There may be drizzle in the north of the country. From noon in the northern Golan, there may be local rain.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be partly cloudy to overcast with high-altitude clouds. There will be a rise in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and there will be another slight increase in temperatures.

Shabbat will be fair. There will be a further increase in temperatures that will be normal temperatures for the season.