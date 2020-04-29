Biden adviser: He's opposed to annexation

Tony Blinken, the senior foreign policy adviser for former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, on Tuesday commented on a possible move by Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Speaking on a webcast hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America and quoted by the Jewish Insider, Blinken said that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee “has been literally opposed to annexation,” noting that Biden has been “on the record several times [that] unilateral steps taken by either side that makes the prospect of a negotiated to a two-state outcome less likely is something he opposes, and that includes annexation.”