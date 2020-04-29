'We are proud to be strong allies of Israel'

Andrew Scheer, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, on Tuesday issued a statement in honor of Israel’s Independence Day.

“As Canadians, we are proud to have been one of the first countries to recognize the state of Israel. And as Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, I announced that a Conservative government would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, and recognize the city as Israel’s rightful capital,” he wrote.

“On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives, I would like to wish our Israeli friends, and all members of the Jewish community both in Canada and around the world, a Happy 72nd Anniversary of Israeli independence.”