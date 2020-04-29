|
05:55
Reported
News BriefsIyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20
PA condemns State Department comments on sovereignty
The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday condemned remarks by a US State Department official, who said the US would be ready to recognize an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
The PA’s “foreign ministry” said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that such remarks are "an extension of the US bias to the Israeli occupation and colonial expansionist policies in the territories of the Palestinian state."
Last Briefs