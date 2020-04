05:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Iyar 5, 5780 , 29/04/20 Biden wins Ohio Democratic primary Former US Vice President Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary, CNN projected Tuesday. Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is the only candidate left in the presidential race, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was still on the Ohio ballot. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs