News BriefsIyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20
COGAT: Kfar Saba terrorist stabbed a woman the age of his grandmother
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, on Tuesday evening posted on his Facebook page a photo of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Kfar Saba.
"Stabbing a woman the age of his grandmother, what a disgrace... The month of Ramadan is a month of mutual respect, patience and tolerance and not a month of violence and hatred," Abu Rukun wrote.
