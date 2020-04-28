COGAT: Kfar Saba terrorist stabbed a woman the age of his grandmother

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, on Tuesday evening posted on his Facebook page a photo of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Kfar Saba.

"Stabbing a woman the age of his grandmother, what a disgrace... The month of Ramadan is a month of mutual respect, patience and tolerance and not a month of violence and hatred," Abu Rukun wrote.