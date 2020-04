22:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 501 Palestinians have tested positive for COVID-19 The total of Palestinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 501 and sixty have died. The Palestinian Authority has conducted 30,500 coronavirus tests and is capable of conducting 5,000 tests per day by means of seven test centers in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs