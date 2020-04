22:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Jewish hotel in Lublin, Poland offers free rooms to doctors A hotel operated by the Polish Jewish community has offered sixty free rooms including breakfast to doctors treating patients with the coronavirus in Lublin, Poland. Such doctors are often reluctant to go home for fear of infecting their families. The hotel is located in a building which housed at one time the famed yeshiva founded by Rabbi Yehuda Shapiro in 1930. ► ◄ Last Briefs