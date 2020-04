21:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Johns Hopkins University reports over 1 million COVID-19 cases in US Johns Hopkins University has reported that there are now more than 1 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs