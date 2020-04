21:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Israeli COVID-19 deaths rise to 210, while 15,728 have been infected The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Israel has risen to 210 while 15,728 have tested positive for the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs